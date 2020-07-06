Hot & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat and humidity will make conditions feel oppressive Today. As we go through the afternoon and evening, pop-up showers and storms are expected. Some that could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. This typical July heat and humidity will be with us throughout the rest of the week. Drink plenty of water, make sure the pets have shade and fresh water and check in on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.