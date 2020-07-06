Hot & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat and humidity will make conditions feel oppressive Today. As we go through the afternoon and evening, pop-up showers and storms are expected. Some that could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. This typical July heat and humidity will be with us throughout the rest of the week. Drink plenty of water, make sure the pets have shade and fresh water and check in on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !