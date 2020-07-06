Hot & humid

Eye to the sky

NBC29 WEATHER AT NOON
By David Rogers | July 6, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat and humidity will make conditions feel oppressive Today. As we go through the afternoon and evening, pop-up showers and storms are expected. Some that could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. This typical July heat and humidity will be with us throughout the rest of the week. Drink plenty of water, make sure the pets have shade and fresh water and check in on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storms, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.