Guyer Retires; Former UVA baseball star retires from MLB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brandon Guyer announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday.
The former Virginia baseball star played in the Big Leagues for seven seasons.
Guyer made his Major League debut with the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6th, 2011, and promptly hit a home run in his first-ever at-bat.
He hit 32 home runs in his career, while batting .250.
The outfielder led the American League in Hit-By-Pitches in 2015, and led all of baseball in that category in 2016.
Guyer was traded to Cleveland that season, and helped the Indians advance to the World Series.
Brandon Guyer was inducted into the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.