Dozens of illegal firework complaints called in over holiday weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville authorities had dozen of complaints about illegal fireworks over the holiday weekend, but issued no citations.
The Charlottesville Fire Department says police primarily respond to fireworks-related complaints, but officers do work with the fire marshal to educate people.
Twenty-one complaints came in on July 3, followed by another 31 calls on Independence Day, and 47 on July 5. Officials say most calls came in after midnight, in the early morning hours.
