Charlottesville group helping to feed children and families this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA) is providing meals to the community.
“Charlottesville has a food insecurity rate of just over 17%. So unlike some communities, families are able to access our program without any preregistration or pre-qualification,” MACAA Executive Director Sarah Hanks said.
MACAA partnered with No Kid Hungry, a program put on by the United States Department of Agriculture to help feed those in need in communities around the country. They currently serve 70 meals a day.
“We anticipate continued increase visits to our sight daily, and our ability to serve more families in the community,” Hanks said.
Unlike other programs, there’s no restrictions as to who is able to receive a meal each day.
“Anyone is eligible for a meal from our location,” Hanks said. “There’s no eligibility criteria, no income qualification, and no pre-registration. So anyone is welcome. And again, all caregivers who accompany us to visit our site and receive a meal will also be provided with a complimentary meal.”
In addition to the meals, the MACAA is putting on other summer programs to encourage students to stay well rounded during the summer months.
“We have a variety of activities. Our summer reading program family enrichment kits will be provided weekly,” Hanks said. “So there’s a variety of activities as we approach the whole family in terms of engagement, nutrition, and well being.”
Meals are available for pickup every Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Charlottesville MACAA location at 1025 Park Street.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.