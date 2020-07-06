AMF Kegler’s Lanes is open with different look, shorter hours, and increased safety measures

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -AMF Kegler’s Lanes in Albemarle County is now open and ready for visitors. The bowling alley will look and feel different, but it’s not solely because of the pandemic.
Kegler’s Lanes received a makeover with new benches, a relocated bar, and new wall designs. The bowling alley is requiring masks when you’re in a shared space and implementing other measures to keep guests and employees safe.
“We have sanitation stations throughout the center along with directional arrows. We also have taping for all of the lines to make sure that people where that 6 foot line is,” manager Jennifer O’Carroll said.
The bowling alley is also sanitizing all of the bowling balls between every new group. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.