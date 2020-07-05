July Heat Wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We have a little better chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm to form in the afternoon and evening today and Monday.
The overall weather pattern does not change much for the new week. Hazy, hot and humid with a scattering of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm can produce localized damaging wind gusts. Heat wave conditions persist across central Virginia.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Light south breeze.
Sunday overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday through Saturday: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
