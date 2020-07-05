Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA holds drive through clinic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals held another drive through clinic on Sunday, July 5.
The clinic provided pet owners with rabies vaccines and microchips. Due to the pandemic, both owners and pets stayed in their cars the entire time. Staff from the SPCA walked from car to car checking people in.
“I’m glad they got it open where we can come in and get shots we need to keep up with the dogs,” dog owner JR Breeden said.
The clinic ran from noon until 4 p.m.
