What to expect from the Charlottesville fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fireworks are a staple to the Fourth of July and, despite almost not taking place, the organizers of the event say that this year Charlottesville and the surrounding area are in for a treat.
“You’re going to see it from every angle,” Kyle Lindberg of Zambelli Fireworks said. “I mean, we’re going to have shells so far up in the air. I would say for a good 30 radius you’re going to see this.”
Daniel Harvey and his crew from Zambelli Fireworks are no stranger to Fourth of July firework shows. This year they’ve been tasked to handle Charlottesvillle’s show. The length of the show isn’t what’s important to the crew, leaving spectators in awe is the goal.
“Whether it’ll be 15 minutes, whether it be 25 minutes, I want everybody to have a wow on their face when they see the show,” Lindberg said.
With the ongoing pandemic, many shows have been canceled or rescheduled but for Harvey and his crew, they’re thankful they’re able to celebrate in typical fashion.
“It actually brings chills to me to think that we actually are part of a group that can still, you know, celebrate the Independence Day The way we are,” Harvey said.
The show should be visible for miles. The fireworks are being shot off the top of Carter Mountain.
“from this vantage point things are going to be thrown left, right, up the middle, fanned out all over the place. Community should enjoy the show,” Assistant Technician Tim Straight said.
The fireworks display is set to start at 9:15 p.m. You can watch it live on CW 29, or on the NBC 29 website.
