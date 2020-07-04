Our coverage of the 4th of July fireworks in Charlottesville begins at 9:15 p.m., watch live here!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be fireworks tonight in Charlottesville!
The 4th of July fireworks will be launched from Wendell Wood’s ridgeline property on Carter Mountain, not far from Monticello. Everyone is asked to watch it - at safe social distances - from the valley below.
You will also be able to watch right here with us. Our fireworks coverage is set to begin at 9:15 tonight live on CW29 and streaming here on NBC29.com. We are happy to be a part of the celebration!
Bob Schotta is helping coordinate things. He says people deserve something to enjoy on Independence Day after all the world has endured.
“A handful of other local community folks stepped up and said, ‘let’s do this, lets raise the money.’ It’s not the perfect time, things aren’t perfect, but things never have been perfect in America so let’s just do this as a tradition. It’s a great tradition in Charlottesville and around the U.S. and you know people are coming together to get this done,” he said.
Donations are being accepted on this gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-charlottesville039s-fireworks. Please chip in what you can, every bit helps. It’s tax deductible and anything extra goes to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
