CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a and muggy Fourth of July. High temperatures reached the low to mid 90s. Only a few spotty downpours were able to develop during the late this afternoon and evening.
Any isolated downpour will dissipate overnight with patchy fog forming under the full July moon.
We have a little better chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm to form in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
The overall weather pattern does not change much for the new week. Hazy, hot and humid with a scattering of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Heat wave conditions persist across central Virginia.
Saturday overnight: Mild and muggy under a partly cloudy, moonlit sky. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s by dawn with patchy fog. A Light east breeze. Becoming calm.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday through Saturday: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
