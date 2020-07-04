Greene County holds Fourth of July Parade during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County had no plans to cancel their Fourth of July parade this year, even with the ongoing pandemic.
Participants of the Greene County parade mobilized this year driving through area neighborhoods. Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith says it was important they continue the tradition for the community.
“I think it’s important to do,” Smith said. “Give the citizens something to come out to do even if they’re at their own residence in their yard or if they had to go somewhere else to sit and watch it. Lets them know that we still have the spirit of having these community events.”
More than 50 vehicles took part in the event, including some from the Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department.
