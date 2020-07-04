Father of Robyn Hightman continues to keep late daughter’s memory alive through fighting for biker safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The memory of a Charlottesville native who was killed while riding a bike in New York City is living on through their father’s activism.
Robyn Hightman, who used they/them pronouns, was only 20 years old when they tragically died in a collision on June 24, 2019. Robyn participated in many cyclist groups and was highly involved in the biking community. Several friends and family believe Robyn had Olympic potential.
Now, a year later, Robyn’s dad Jay Hightman continues to fight for biker safety as a founding member of the Richmond chapter of ‘Families for Safe Streets.’ He also speaks out at public hearings in Charlottesville and Albemarle to advocate for cyclists risking their lives on dangerous roads.
Just a few weeks after Robyn’s death, Hightman recalls a separate incident in which his other daughter, Rachel, was T-boned by a distracted driver on Preston Avenue. Rachel was transported to a hospital and suffered non life-threatening injuries, but her bike was left destroyed. This only heightens his concerns for cyclists out on dangerous roads without proper bike lanes.
“I nearly lost both my children in a two and a half week period of time,” Robyn’s father Jay Hightman said. “I can’t tell you the fear I felt learning that...but Rachel, like her sister, got back up and started riding again.”
Although Hightman believes safer roads and infrastructure will be the most effective way to protect cyclists and pedestrians, he encourages all bikers to invest in a small helmet or body camera to be proactive. He says that one of his biggest frustrations is Robyn’s collision was not properly documented.
