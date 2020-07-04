All System Are Go For Fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and muggy on this Fourth of July. High temperatures reached the low to mid 90s. Only a few spotty downpours have been able to develop late this afternoon and evening. It still looks storm free at Carter Mountain and Charlottesville for the fireworks display at 9:15 PM. I can’t completely guarantee no rain chance this evening but the overall trend if for most areas tonight to stay rain free.
We have a little better chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm to form in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
The overall weather pattern does not change much for the new week. Hazy, hot and humid with a scattering of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Heat wave conditions persist across central Virginia.
Saturday night: Mild and muggy with a stray rain risk this evening. Most places look to remain dry. Temperatures mainly in the 80s through 10 PM. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s by dawn with patchy fog. A moonlit sky overnight with the July full moon. Light east breeze. Becoming calm.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday overnight: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday through Saturday: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
