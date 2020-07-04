All System Are Go For Fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and muggy on this Fourth of July. High temperatures reached the low to mid 90s. Only a few spotty downpours have been able to develop late this afternoon and evening. It still looks storm free at Carter Mountain and Charlottesville for the fireworks display at 9:15 PM. I can’t completely guarantee no rain chance this evening but the overall trend if for most areas tonight to stay rain free.