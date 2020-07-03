Virginia State Police investigate fatal Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday weekend is starting with tragedy in Augusta county, where a crash has killed one person and sent another to University of Virginia Medical Center with critical injuries.
State police say a car and two motorcycles crashed around 5:18 p.m. along the 2200 block of Lyndhurst Road. Witnesses reported the car ran of the side of the road, over-corrected into the oncoming lane, and hit the two motorcycles head on.
One person died on the scene. A second person was flown to UVA. Crews took the driver of the car to a hospital.
Lyndhurst Road is closed between the Coyner Springs Park area and where Lyndhurst turns in to Ladd Road while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
