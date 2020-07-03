Virginia high schools planning for the unknown this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be back on Grounds this weekend, as the team begins ‘Voluntary Activities.’
That will last for ten days.
The players are required to be back on the 15th, and Training Camp officially begins on August 9th.
High school sports will be getting started around the same time, at least, that’s the hope.
The VHSL has delayed releasing a plan for fall sports, opting to wait and see what the Governor’s plan will be.
The Commonwealth moved into Phase Three on Wednesday, but there is no definite plan on how or when schools will restart in the fall.
“We’re hopeful,” says Western Albemarle athletics director Steve Heon. “We’re planning on if we will start on time. That’s the plan. We’ll just see where the state and VHSL think we are, but we will plan to start on July 30th, and adjust as needed.”
At WAHS, they’re coming up with as many contingency plans as they can think of.
“There are plenty, let me tell you,” says Heon. “We’ve tried to work out every scenario that may take place. The High School League is doing the same thing. We’re trying to be ready. I think everybody has to be flexible. It’s going to be one of those types of years, and we’ll just try to make the best of it.”
There is a financial incentive for teams to return to action, at all levels.
Heon says, “Much like the colleges, the football and basketball programs generate a fair amount of revenue for high schools as well, so we’re hopeful we can get those seasons in, to support the others. We’re fortunate in the county, that the county has supported athletics well, so I think either way we’ll find out a way to make it work.”
After spring sports were wiped out last season, there is one main goal this year.
”Try to have every athlete this year have the opportunity to compete, at some point,” says Heon. “It may look different, but hopefully everybody can get on the field, or court, or what have you.”
