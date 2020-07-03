United Way and Tom Tom Foundation partner to host virtual forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Tom Tom Foundation are coming together to host a virtual series on how COVID-19 exposes inequality in communities across the nation.
The Exposed series is scheduled to take place every Wednesday from July 15 through August 26 at 4 p.m. Speakers from the University of Virginia, Piedmont Housing Alliance, and Carter Myers Automotive are set to lead the weekly online gatherings on a variety of topics.
Attendees are encouraged to pay what they can, and anyone can join in on the conversation.
United Way of Greater Charlottesville Director of Marketing and Communications Price Thomas says that the series is for community members to come together to have hard conversations about the damaging effects of the coronavirus , and how the virus exposes community issues that were around long before the pandemic hit.
“What we really want to do is offer community members and anybody really who’s interested, a place and a vocabulary and the ability to jump off and to start to have some of these conversations that I think are being had in smaller scales, whether it be in your house or at work or wherever you may be,” Thomas said.
All contributions will go to United Way’s Recovery and Resilience Fund.
