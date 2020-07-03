State Farm agents give back in order to save the Charlottesville fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fireworks will light up the Fourth of July night sky over Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It’s all thanks to donations from the community.
Most recently, seven State Farm agents in the area teamed up with the corporate office to donate nearly $10 thousand dollars.
The money will also benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which is the non-profit partner of the fireworks initiative.
The following local State Farm agents made donations: Gary Albert, Greg Bartleski, Clark Jackson, Greg Leffler, Kevin Mann, Cynthia Shifflett, and Mac Weems.
“I started thinking about all the kids, my kids, and friends. The July fourth celebration and the fireworks show in Charlottesville is a big thing and it would be a shame to miss out on that too while we’re missing out on so many other things,” State Farm agent Gary Albert said.
The fundraiser is less than $4,000 dollars away from reaching its $40,000 dollar goal. To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-charlottesville039s-fireworks.
