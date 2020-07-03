Market Central Cville offers extra benefits for SNAP recipients

By Kasey Hott | July 3, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 10:47 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Market Central farmers market at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park is offering some big benefits for SNAP recipients.

Customers can use their benefits to buy SNAP-eligible food and receive double value matching coupons for items like fruits and veggies. That means someone who uses $40 worth of SNAP benefits would actually receive $80 worth of tokens to spend at the farmers market.

The market runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each Saturday at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park.

