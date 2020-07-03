Kiwanis Club hosts first ever virtual Independence Day 5K

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in more than 30 years, the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville’s Independence Day 5k will be a virtual run, but it’ll still raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.
“Every bit that someone can give helps,” Claudette Grant, a outreach manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said.
“We’re so thankful for groups like Kiwanis for helping us fundraise our funds so we can continue our program work in the community with our bigs and littles,” said Grant.
The mentoring organization pairs volunteers with kids ranging in age from six to 16. The money from the race will be donated to them.
“We encourage people to get out and run because you know this is a good thing to do for the community,” Grant said.
Before the coronavirus, the race took place with one big gathering on the Fourth of July. Now runners have the option to participate on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday with four different socially distanced courses.
“It’s a traditional holiday event. Many of us count on it,” Ragged Mountain Running Owner Mark Lorenzoni said.
Ragged Mountain Running is a big part of the effort.
“Money is very important to this organization. this is one of the events that they count on to help support them,” said Lorenzoni.
Kiwanis Co Chair Sean Horn said that even though the event will be held virtually, runners have a chance to showcase their experiences.
“Send us a photograph of you crossing the finish line. You can share your time. There’s also a link directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters to make that donation,” said Horn.
Each step taken this weekend is another mile forward for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “Every bit that someone can give is helpful for us,” Grant said.
To participate in the 5K race or donate to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/KiwanisIndependenceDay5K.
