Hottest of 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re heading into the longest stretch of 90 degree heat over central Virginia of the summer so far! Heat wave conditions through at least the Fourth of July weekend.
A more northerly breeze through today will keep the relative humidity and dew points from getting too high during the day. Only some fair weather cumulus clouds to temporarily block the hot sunshine. High sunburn index.
Dry weather will persist through Saturday morning. As the atmosphere becomes more humid Saturday afternoon through next week, there will be a daily risk for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm to form. Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. No organized showers, downpours and thunderstorms expected at this time.
Temperatures staying above average through next week.
Friday: Hot sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s. If Charlottesville reaches 95 degrees, that will be the hottest of the year so far! 94 degrees set in early June is the hottest. Light north to northwest breeze.
Friday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Warm with patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Fourth of July, Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and more humid in the afternoon. A remote shower/thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and early evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Light north breeze.
Saturday night: Most places look for be dry for fireworks displays. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s through 11 PM. Fair sky and warm overnight. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday through next Thursday: Hazy, Hot and Humid with an afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.