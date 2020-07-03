Hot and More Humid - Fourth of July Weekend. Few PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Independence Day - Fourth of July - Weekend will feature hot and more humid conditions. Some hit and miss afternoon storms. Building heat wave into next week.
Still hot and more humid for Saturday - the Fourth of July - by the afternoon a few storms to develop. Many of these mid to late afternoon and should fade away by sunset. Overall fireworks display shows, should be good, with a very low rain chance. Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with Full Moon of July. Sunday temperatures either side of 90 with some scattered afternoon storms. Have a nice and safe weekend!
Temperatures near or above 90, along with the daily chance of storms will remain with us through much of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Saturday night: Most places look for be dry for fireworks displays. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s through 11 PM. Fair sky and warm overnight. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Monday through next Friday: Hazy, Hot and Humid with an afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
