Firework stand in Albemarle Co. says crowds thinner this year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A fireworks stand in Albemarle County says business has picked up after a slower-than-usual start.
A small crowd of folks could be seen at Seasons of Change’s temporary set up along Route 29 when NBC29 stopped by Friday, July 3.
“The crowds are a little thinner, but the sales are still picking up because with no public displays people want to do something in their back yards,” Roger Simond with Seasons of Change said. “Despite all the other stuff that is going around, people in America still want to celebrate our Independence Day."
As for some safety advice: they say it is a good idea to have a bucket of water nearby, even if you’re just using sparklers. They also advise you to be careful if you’ve just used hand sanitizer, which is alcohol-based and flammable.
