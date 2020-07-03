Crozet Creamery has increase in demand following reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since reopening its doors following a brief closure due to the pandemic, the Crozet Creamery has become a popular spot for people in Abemarle County.
The creamery has returned to offering a full menu. Erik Schetlick, operator at the Crozet Creamery says the community deserves a lot of credit for helping the ice cream shop survive the pandemic. Now that the store is reopened, he says it’s the perfect time to get ice cream.
“Everyone loves ice cream in the summer and there’s also the factor that we’ve been closed so long,” Schetlick said. “We were closed for a little bit and people were missing us so something to do is a good thing right now.”
