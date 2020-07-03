Charlottesville City Schools releases draft of 2020-2021 school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools released a draft schedule for the 2020-2021 academic year, with the first day of school touted to be September 8, 2020.
Highlights of the plan include a four-day, Monday through Thursday schedule for all K-12 levels, with Fridays being used for online learning.
K-6 levels could have face-to-face instruction Monday through Thursday, and K-12 levels will possibly function on an alternating schedule with in-person instruction two times a week.
A 100% online option is also available for all grade levels.
The schedule will be discussed at a school board meeting on July 6. A finalized vote is expected to take place July 16.
The school system is publishing all updates related to the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic here.
