Virtual event helps renters know their rights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Poverty Law Center and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society teamed up to host the “Renters’ Know Your Rights” event on zoom.
An attorney with the law center said some landlords will try to sneak hidden fees in at the end of your lease, but there’s something you can to do to help protect yourself against that.
“I’ve heard from a lot people that say ‘hey Mister Daryl, I had a broken door. It was broke when I got here. Now they wanna charge me for it, right?' So you gotta do a walk through. Try to take pictures as much as...and have your landlord walk through with you and make sure everything’s ok,” said Darryl Hayott, an attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Hayott suggests doing a pre-walk before you sign the lease and another one at the end of your lease term.
A tenant should not be responsible for normal wear and tear.
