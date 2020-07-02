VDH: Long-term care facilities make up 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in state

VDH: Long-term care facilities make up 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in state
For the third straight day, Virginia health authorities are reporting a drop in the state’s number of new coronavirus cases. (Source: Associated Press)
July 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 4:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said on Thursday that those in long-term care facilities make up 40 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.

There are currently 241 “outbreaks” in long-term care facilities across the state. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

[ Virginia releases data on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities ]

Health officials said there are 82 outbreaks in nursing facilities, with 341 cases and 541 deaths; and 71 outbreaks in assisted living facilities, with 967 cases and 195 deaths.

According to the VDH, nursing home deaths make up a third of Virginia’s total deaths, which is 1,816 as of July 2.

Previously, the VDH announced some measures for the reopening of long-term care facilities which had a focus on testing and having baseline testing done. The VDH also said that reopening guidelines will vary for nursing homes vs. assisted living facilities.

[ Virginia Department of Health nursing home guidance for phased reopening ]

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.