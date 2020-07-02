Summer sizzle

Real feel near 100°

By David Rogers | July 2, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 7:59 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frontal boundary to our west, and low pressure to our northeast is finally moving away. High pressure will build in and be responsible for hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile a weak backdoor cold front will drift south for the holiday weekend. A few late afternoon and evening showers and scattered storms will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

