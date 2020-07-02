Summer sizzle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frontal boundary to our west, and low pressure to our northeast is finally moving away. High pressure will build in and be responsible for hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile a weak backdoor cold front will drift south for the holiday weekend. A few late afternoon and evening showers and scattered storms will be possible. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, High: around 90
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
