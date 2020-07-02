Ragged Mountain Running Shop holds off on Phase 3 reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While Governor Ralph Northam has given businesses the go-ahead to expand opening for Phase 3 of his Forward Virginia plan, one Charlottesville business is hesitant to do so.
Ragged Mountain Running Shop says it is continuing to operate in the same way they did during Phase 2, by running the business outside. The Lorenzoni family-run shop called this year one of the most defining years of our country’s history.
Alec Lorenzoni says taking a look around the country helped him make the shop make the decision.
“Partially, it’s because we’re able to [operate outside], we don’t need to let people inside,” he said. “But also I know Virginia’s numbers look OK, but the rest of the country is just not looking very good. So, we thought it’s better to be cautious.”
The shop is still urging every customer to wear a face mask. You can read the letter the Lorenzoni family wrote on the shop’s website.
