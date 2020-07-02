Portion of fair food sales to help Orange Volunteer Fire Company

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange Volunteer Fire Company is bringing people a taste of the fair this week.
The Cole Amusement Company, which provides the rides for the annual Fireman’s Fair, set up food vendors on the fairgrounds right beside the fire company.
Folks can get some of their favorite fair foods, such as funnel cakes, cotton candy, and fried Oreos. Owner R.C. Cole says he enjoys running the fair, and while he can’t bring the rides this year, he can still bring food.
“I spend many weeks of my life here in the summertime for this fair, and it is a great thing. You know, we can’t bring them the fair, but we are bringing people the fair food, and everybody seems to enjoy that fact,” Cole said.
Fair food will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Orange Volunteer Fire Company.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.