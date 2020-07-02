Madison County EMS worker tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, June 26, 2020 it was learned that an employee of the Madison County Department of Emergency Medical Services (AKA “MEMS”) had tested positive for the COVID-19 “coronavirus”. This employee is known to have had contact with other MEMS employees and members of the all-volunteer Madison County Rescue Squad (MCRS) prior to the diagnosis. There are no identified exposures to patients their family members related to EMS calls.