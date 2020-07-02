Madison County EMS worker tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Madison County emergency medical service member has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release from the county administrator, the employee did have contact with other emergency workers and the all-volunteer Madison County Rescue Squad prior to diagnosis. At this point, no patients or family members related to EMS calls are believed to have been exposed.
All impacted workers are following VDH guidelines for quarantine and testing.
This is not causing any interruption in emergency medical services.
Release from Madison County Administrator Jack Hobbs - July 2, 2020
On Friday, June 26, 2020 it was learned that an employee of the Madison County Department of Emergency Medical Services (AKA “MEMS”) had tested positive for the COVID-19 “coronavirus”. This employee is known to have had contact with other MEMS employees and members of the all-volunteer Madison County Rescue Squad (MCRS) prior to the diagnosis. There are no identified exposures to patients their family members related to EMS calls.
Following protocol established by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, the following measures have been taken to prevent the spread of disease to other employees and Madison County residents:
• the employee is isolating at home
• MEMS staff and MCRS volunteers with known exposure have been encouraged to be tested for COVID-19
• enhanced physical distancing measures and practices for MEMS employees have been instituted
• MEMS has instituted enhanced monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for its employees so that any individual exhibiting any symptoms can be isolated
• contact tracing by Virginia Department of Health is underway
There has been no interruption in emergency medical services due to this matter and both MEMS and MCRS are continuing continue to respond to emergency situations in Madison County. Further, Madison County’s Emergency Management Office is investigating the possibility of hosting a voluntary community-wide COVID-19 testing event.
Additional appropriate information on this situation will be posted on Madison County’s COVID-19 web page as it becomes available.
As always, Madison County thanks the members of its first responder team (firemen, law enforcement, dispatch, emergency medical/rescue squad, emergency management and others) for their work to keep Madison’s residents safe and healthy.
