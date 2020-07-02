Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue was removed from its pedestal Thursday morning.
The six-foot-tall bronze statue was taken to an undisclosed location on the back of a flatbed truck around 10:45 a.m. The statue is in two parts - crews say only the main part of the statue was removed, not the globe, which is near the top of the statue. City officials have not said when the globe will be removed.
By 8:30 a.m., contractors were already spotted making their way to the statue. By 10 a.m., the statue was already off the pedestal - a much shorter time than it took crews to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue the day before.
The statues are being removed by the city of Richmond following an order made by Mayor Levar Stoney. The Stonewall Jackson monument was the first to come down.
The Maury statue was erected in the city on Nov. 11, 1929; it was sculpted by F. William Sievers. It’s on the intersection of Belmont and Monument Avenues.
It’s also unclear at this point if the J.E.B Stuart statue will also be removed on Thursday. The city says 11 total Confederate statues, including cannons, which they have control over will be removed “promptly.” The state owns the Robert E. Lee statue, so that is not included in that number.
This is a developing story - NBC12 will continue to provide updates throughout the day.
