Hotter July Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter days ahead and increasing humidity as we move into the Independence Fourth of July weekend. Our longest stretch of 90 degree or higher days so far this Summer set to unfold.
Hot and dry Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s, a touch more humid. Still hot and more humid for Saturday - the Fourth of July - by the afternoon a few storms to develop. Many of these mid to late afternoon and should fade away by sunset. Overall fireworks display shows, should be good, with a very low rain chance. Sunday temperatures either side of 90 with some scattered afternoon storms.
Temperatures near or above 90, along with the daily chance of storms will remain with us through much of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to near 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, light north breeze, not too humid. High 90 to 95 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows lower 70s.
Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Slight chance of storm. Highs lows 90s.
