Group in Waynesboro working together to build community

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In Waynesboro, a group of people are working together to build community. It’s called Embrace Waynesboro located on Fir Street, in the heart of the Wayne Hills Neighborhood.
Embrace has community gardens, the Green Hanger Project which collects items for students in need, a free peer tutoring program, support groups for moms, WIC clinics, dinner church, and more.
"It's all about community," said Embrace Waynesboro Director, Jenelle Watson. "It's just everything we do is designed to bring people together to build a stronger community together, to support each other, to get to know each other, to build unity together."
Future plans for Embrace include creating a prayer labyrinth and a natural playground, as well as hosting community conversations.
