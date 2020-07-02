Drier and Hotter Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re heading into the longest stretch of 90 degree heat over central Virginia of the summer so far! Heat wave conditions through at least the Fourth of July weekend.
A more northerly breeze through Friday will keep the relative humidity and dew points from getting too high during the day. Only some fair weather cumulus clouds to temporarily block the hot sunshine. High sunburn index.
Dry weather will persist through Saturday morning. As the atmosphere becomes more humid Saturday afternoon through next week, there will be a daily risk for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm to form. Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. No organized showers, downpours and thunderstorms expected at this time.
Temperatures staying above average through next week.
Through Thursday evening: Hot sunshine, a few fair weather clouds, light north breeze, less humid, highs 85 to 90 degrees.
Thursday overnight: Starry sky. Patchy fog late. Low 65 to 70 degrees.
Friday: Hot sun, a few clouds, light north breeze, not too humid. High 90 to 95 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows lower 70s.
Fourth of July, Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, more humid and hot. Isolated afternoon and evening shower/storm risk. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Sunday through Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and muggy, scattered, mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
