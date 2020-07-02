Coronavirus community resource fair held in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coronavirus community resource fair in Charlottesville supported people of color Wednesday evening.
The fair at Booker T. Washington park had great turnout.
Sentara Martha Jefferson and University of Virginia Health helped administer all 100 COVID-19 tests, both drive thru style and in-person. They ran out of tests in the first 30 minutes.
Volunteers at the fair also gave away masks, hand sanitizer, food, and other resources.
“We know that communities of color have disparities in numbers when it comes to both number of COVID-19 cases and outcomes associated with them, so we’re here encouraging those communities to come here and get free testing and resources,” said Sentara Director of Community Benefits Jacklene Martin.
Face masks and physical distancing were required to attend, but preregistration was not mandatory to get tested for the virus.
