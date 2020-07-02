Charlottesville: $750K in relief grants to support local businesses

All city-based, small businesses are eligible to apply for grant funds. If there are more qualified applications than funds, then preference will be given to industries that have been recognized as being the most impacted by COVID-19 including: hospitality and entertainment, retail trade and employment, restaurant and food services, and administrative support services. In addition, one-half of the total number of grants are designated for businesses that are owned by individuals who are socially disadvantaged (i.e., those who have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as members of a group).