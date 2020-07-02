Albemarle Co. considering changes to Burnley Station Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is looking at making the intersection at Route 29 and Burnley Station Road and Frays Mill Road safer.
The county is in the process of submitting several proposals to Virginia’s Smart Scale program for funding. One plan is to reconfigure the intersection to what is known as an RCUT intersection, which would eliminate the left turn signal.
Kevin McDermott, the county’s principal planner of transportation, says this intersection is one of the most dangerous in Albemarle Co.
“Over the previous five-year period we saw about 34 accidents at that intersection, so we are really trying to address that major safety concern,” he said.
McDermott says it is still early in the concept phase.
The plan will have to be reviewed and approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation before the county gets funding.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.