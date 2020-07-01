Virginia has some new rules on the roads

“Virginia is an active supporter of the national Toward Zero Deaths movement. Making strides with laws like these will bring us closer to our goal of one day reaching zero deaths on Virginia roadways,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Everyone can do their part by staying focused and alert while driving, always buckling up, watching out for vulnerable road users, following speed limits, and never driving after drinking alcohol.”