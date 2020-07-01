VA 6th District Representative Ben Cline votes no on House Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - The U.S. House Wednesday voted on a Democrat-led infrastructure bill, the Invest in America Act.
The bill would authorize five billion dollars over the next five years toward infrastructure improvements like highways and railways.
Republican Ben Cline, who represents much of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia’s 6th district, wanted to see funding for Interstate 81, but said most of that money would go to major cities.
“Transportation has been a huge issue of mine ever since the campaign. I’m a supporter of an alternative known as the Starter Act, which is more focused on surface transportation for districts like mine in rural areas” said Cline.
Cline said Interstate 81 is the backbone of the economy in the western part of Virginia and we need to make sure that it’s a safe way for folks to get around in that part of the state.
