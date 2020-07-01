University of Virginia researchers find link between exercise and vision

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study from the University of Virginia shows exercise could be a crucial way to slow or prevent vision loss.
UVA researchers found exercise reduced the overgrowth of blood vessels in the eyes of a group of lab mice by 45%. This is the first experimental evidence that shows exercise can help prevent vision loss.
“The main findings of this research were that voluntary exercise can reduce the burden of wet macular degeneration in experimental models,” researcher Bradley Gelfand said. “The implication of this work is that, potentially, people with wet macular degeneration may benefit from engaging in voluntary exercise themselves.”
Macular degeneration affects an estimated 10 million Americans.
These results have Gelfand interested in other questions.
“What is it about exercise that does improve the health of the retina in this particular model?” he asks. “Another question that we’re very interested in is looking at what amount of exercise is necessary to achieve a benefit.”
Gelfand says he is also interested to see if researchers can develop a pill to give you the benefits of exercising.
