Together We Rise campaign raises thousands for Charlottesville organizations

Together We Rise campaign poster hangs in business window in Charlottesville. (Source: WVIR)
By Kasey Hott | July 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 9:47 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new campaign called Together We Rise has raised thousands of dollars to put toward the fight for equality.

Activists partnered with Hive Creative Group to create flyers and stickers reading “Black Lives Matter, Together We Rise”. They’re being sold at several businesses throughout Charlottesville and have already raised close to $3,000.

The money will be given to City of Promise and the Charlottesville Anti-Racist Organizing Fund.

