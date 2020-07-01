TJHD holds free COVID-19 testing event in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District provided free COVID-19 testing for people living in part of Albemarle County Wednesday, July 1.
The 48 testing slots for Wednesday’s event in White Hall filled up within an hour of registration opening Monday.
The health district expects to offer more testing through the summer.
“Now for July we’re going to consistently do three test sites,, and we’re going to test 72 individuals at each test site. We also can post testing sites that are needed for clusters, or outbreaks. So we do have more ability to test, we are regularly getting kits in, we have regularly-scheduled lab availability to process those tests, as well,” TJHD Emergency Coordinator Jessica Salah said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District says it takes about four business days to get test results back.
Staff members say it is important to find out early if you have the coronavirus so you can quarantine yourself and protect others.
