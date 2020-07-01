Scottsville dedicates new mural celebrating its status as pollinator city

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brand new mural now adorns the farmer’s market in Scottsville.
A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday, June 1, for the new mural. It was created by artist Tehilla “Tilly” Muller, a student at the Discovery School for Girls in Dillwyn.
The Scottsville Center for the Arts in the Natural Environment, or SCAN, partnered with the discovery school to make the mural possible. The goal was to highlight Scottsville as a pollinator city, so Muller drew inspiration from a very personal place.
“My grandfather was a beekeeper and that’s what our bond was made of. It was spending time with the bees, eating the honey...so that’s the inspiration for the center piece,” said Muller.
Others involved with the project also hope to bring awareness about the discovery school and the safe space it provides for youth who have been through traumatic family situations.
