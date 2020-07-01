Phase 3 bartop seating restrictions won’t affect pair of Downtown Charlottesville establishments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Phase three of Virginia reopening kicked in Wednesday, but with one tweak from the governor.
Tuesday, Ralph Northam announced indoor bartop seating would remain closed.
Employees at a couple of spots on Charlottesville’s downtown mall said Wednesdsay night they understand the reasoning, but that it won’t really affect them at all.
“In certain places that have the extra space to do it, it’s a good idea. For us, we’re still not quite comfortable with that yet, especially since we’re in the prime of our patio season. So we want to maximize the business we do outdoors” said Hillary Fox, the head server at Maya.
“We have a large outside patio with plenty of space for customers and we feel like that’s a safer spot right now” said Liz Mayer, the taproom manager at Champion Brewing.
Northam’s office said the decision to keep stricter rules on bars was made because of a spike in virus cases in other states that have reopened earlier than Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.