Mobile gaming theater opens in the Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - While many arcades are still shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one mobile gaming theater is just opening up for business.
Kimberley and Drue Byers realized this was the perfect time to open up their business Gaming Gone Mobile.
The video gaming theater on wheels has ten different gaming systems inside and out, so they can take the party to the people. The Byers say it’s a first for the Shenandoah Valley and Northwest Virginia.
"Single locations are kinda hard to get a group of people to right now, and we take extra care in cleaning every time before and after and event that we do," Drue Byers said. "We try to make it as safe as possible and bring as much fun as possible to the people."
Gaming Gone Mobile offers over 135 games for kids and adults. Their service area includes the Shenandoah Valley, Charlottesville, and Albemarle County.
