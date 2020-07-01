Mayor Stoney introduces resolution to immediately remove Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a resolution during a Richmond City Council meeting to immediately remove the remaining Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.
Many new laws take effect across the commonwealth Wednesday, including one that gives localities the power to remove or keep their monuments.
Previously, it was said that the earliest the statues could come down is in September, but Stoney argues they can come down now under a state of emergency for safety issues and put in storage until the official legal process plays out with the General Assembly.
“Madame President, it is time,” said Stoney during the virtual meeting. “Time to put an end to the lost cause. Replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality.”
One city councilor says the cranes could move in as early as Wednesday for removal of the Jackson, Maury and Stuart statues.
Currently, the resolution has majority support from Richmond’s city council, however, based on the rules of the meeting, council members are not allowed to vote on the resolution today.
Stoney says the estimated cost for statue removal is $1.8 million. The funds are expected to come from the DPW budget and will likely be reimbursed by private fundraising efforts.
This is a developing story - NBC12 will have more coming up at noon.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.