July Heats Up

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
By Eric Pritchett | July 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 7:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early evening showers and storms fade away, with a warm and muggy night. The late week heats up and is largely dry. Hot and humid for the Independence Day Holiday weekend, with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Tonight: Early showers/storms ending. Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid. Isolated storm.. Highs upper 80s to around 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s.

