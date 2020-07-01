July Heats Up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early evening showers and storms fade away, with a warm and muggy night. The late week heats up and is largely dry. Hot and humid for the Independence Day Holiday weekend, with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Tonight: Early showers/storms ending. Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.
Saturday - Independence Day: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, humid. Few scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid. Isolated storm.. Highs upper 80s to around 90.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s.
