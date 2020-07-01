JAUNT and Greene Co. Transit announce transition service

This transition of service represents an opportunity for Greene County to become part of a successful regional transit enterprise. With over 44 years of intentional growth and service evolution, Jaunt brings tremendous resources and experience which will be instrumental in helping Greene County achieve a more regional approach to transit service. At this time there are no plans for service changes or expansion to Greene County Transit’s current offering. However, in the coming months following a successful transition, the two entities will begin to strategize on how to proceed with the planning of service changes and/or new services.