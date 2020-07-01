Impulse Gay Social Club closing Charlottesville location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing another Charlottesville establishment to permanently close its doors.
The owner of Impulse Gay Social Club announced the Emmet Street location is closed as of Wednesday, July 1. The nonprofit cites the pandemic, reopening phases from Governor Northam’s Forward Virginia plan, and rules as having an affect on its ability to pay the bills.
Impulse’s Waynesboro location on East Main Street will stay open.
