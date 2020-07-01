Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early morning showers and storms have moved out. As we go through the afternoon and early evening more scattered storms will be possible. Dense fog will be a concern for us late Tonight into early Thursday. Heat and humidity will be with us for the late week. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will be with us for the holiday weekend, but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: around 90
Tonight: Evening thundershower, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.